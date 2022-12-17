Arik Air resumes Ilorin, Asaba flights Tuesday

Arik Air has said that flights to Ilorin, Kwara state, and Asaba, Delta state, will start up again on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

According to a press release by Arik Air spokesman Banji Ola, flights to Ilorin and Asaba will depart from the General Aviation Terminal at Lagos’s Muritala Muhammed Airport four times per week. Flights to Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja will depart four times per week for Ilorin.

Flights between Abuja and Ilorin and Lagos and Asaba have resumed, so passengers can travel home for the holidays.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Captain Roy Ilegbodu of Arik Air made the following statement regarding the restart of flights: “we have listened to our customers in Ilorin and Asaba who have been craving our services. They put their faith in us to provide superior service, and we won’t disappoint them.