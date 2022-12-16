France invests €110m in Kaduna BRT

The French government announced on Thursday a 110 million euro contribution to aid in expanding the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system in Kaduna State.

The BRT, funded by the French Development Agency (AFD), would help get people throughout the Kaduna Metropolitan Area more easily and affordably.

According to the French embassy in Nigeria, “in line with France’s commitment towards achieving the 2030 Agenda,” the Federal Ministry of Finance inked an agreement with AFD to provide a EUR 110 million facility to Kaduna State for the development of a cutting-edge Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.

The BRT would improve the safety, affordability, and dependability of Kaduna city’s mobility system while also making it more accessible to inhabitants.

About 100,000 people in Kaduna State will live within walking distance of the BRT corridor, while 160,000 people will use the system regularly.

Additional climate benefits include yearly savings of 45,000 metric tonnes of CO2 equivalent, enhanced air quality, and less traffic.

The population of the Kaduna Metropolis, which is projected to double to 3 million by the year 2030, is a direct reflection of the city’s status as a rapidly expanding and booming economic centre.

France predicts that demand for international travel will continue to rise in the years ahead due to demographic and economic growth.

It went on to say that “despite encouraging initiatives carried out by the Kaduna State Government, mobility remains characterised by structural challenges,” such as an uncontrolled paratransit business, a lack of a mass public transit system, and gaps in infrastructure and maintenance facilities.

The Kaduna BRT Project is carried out by the Kaduna State Transport Regulatory Authority and is the Transportation Element of the Kaduna State Government’s Urban Renewal Program (KADSTRA).

The project results are:

120 articulated 18-meter buses.

Street lighting.

Pedestrian crossing facilities.

A bus depot.

Intelligent Transport System (ITS) facilities.

A 24-kilometre BRT system with separated lanes.

Through numerous engineering studies, the fortification of KADSTRA, and the integration of informal operators into the newly minted bus sector, this initiative will assist in setting up sustainable operations of the BRT system.

Since 2010, AFD has supported the Ile-de-France Mobilité in Paris and the Lagos Metropolitan Transport Authority (LAMATA) in Lagos, both of which KADSTRA will have the opportunity to learn from as the project is implemented.