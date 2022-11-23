Ibom Air takes delivery of two Airbus aircraft

Ibom Airlines Limited has added two Airbus A320-200 planes to its fleet in time for the busy holiday travel season.

The planes were acquired under a wet lease with European aircraft lessor GetJet Airlines UAB (doing business as GETJET) and arrived over the weekend.

This information was released in a statement by Aniekan Essienette, the airline’s general manager of marketing and communication.

According to George Uriesi, the airline’s COO, the wet-lease deal is a stop-gap measure taken to satisfy present demands and allow development until the second half of 2023, when Ibom Air’s ten brand new A220-300s are expected to begin arriving.

The statement asserts that in November 2021, the delivery of 10 brand new Airbus A220-300 aircraft were finalised during the Dubai Airshow.

It stated, “With this new capacity coming on board, we are delighted to inform our passengers that we have increased our offerings, providing more frequencies for their convenience.

“The Uyo-Lagos and Uyo-Abuja route now have three frequencies every weekday, while our passengers between Lagos and Abuja will have seven frequencies to pick from both directions every weekday.”

The airline also announced in the statement that the new flight schedules would begin on November 23 to accommodate the increased traffic expected over the winter holidays.