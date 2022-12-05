Amber Heard appeals $10 million defamation verdict

Amber Heard’s legal team has requested a fresh trial or overturning the $10 million decision against their client. Following a defamation trial held this year, she was ordered to pay her ex-husband Johnny Depp the sum.

It has been reported that Amber Heard’s legal team has filed a 68-page appeal against Johnny Depp. She is arguing that the $2 million award she received in their high-profile defamation case will have a “chilling effect” on women who try to speak out against the abuse by powerful men. This comes less than a month after Depp appealed the original $2 million award.

According to a new report, Amber filed an appeal in a Virginia court in the United States last month, claiming that an unfair trial resulted from removing portions of her treatment notes in which she recounted being assaulted by Johnny.

Amber’s new attorneys, Jay Ward Brown and David L Axelrod, wrote in a document filed on November 23 that the trial court “erroneously refused to dismiss this action on the ground of forum non-conveniens.” They cite the court’s “mistaken conclusion that Depp’s claims arose in Virginia because the Washington Post’s servers are located here,” as reported by Deadline.

When Judge Penney Azcarate ruled that some pieces of ‘very probative’ evidence, such as comprehensive therapist notes documenting the abuse allegations, would not be considered, Amber Heard’s legal team raised objections.

Amber Heard is appealing the more than $10 million verdict against her. She claims the trial court made a mistake in overruling her demurrer, in which she argued that the challenged statements are non-actionable expressions of opinion and are not reasonably capable of conveying the alleged defamatory implication. Another court had already found that Depp mistreated Heard on many occasions, so the matter should never have gone to trial, the 68-page document said.

In March of 2019, Johnny filed a $50 million lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber over her 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post in which she discussed her role as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” After the documents were filed, Johnny maintained it was he who had been the victim of abuse. After a seven-week defamation trial, the jury found in Johnny’s favour and awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Although they are now the highest in the State, the punitive damages were decreased to $350,000. Instead, Amber was given a $2 million damage award.