Iyanya: I begged to perform at shows last year

Iyanya, an Afropop artist, has admitted that he had to beg to perform at festivals in December 2021.

The singer wrote on Twitter that 2021 was not a good year for him and that he had only one paid concert.

Iyanya admitted that he had to beg his way into some concerts to keep his name in the spotlight. The ‘Kukere’ singer claimed he was asked to perform for free at two events.

After a year, Iyanya says that the story has changed for him in every way. Already, he has almost twenty gigs scheduled.

“I wake up every day to alerts for shows; I haven’t had this kind of busy December since 2017. 20+ shows in one month. God, Thank you,” he stated.

He appreciated those who have continued to listen to his music despite his struggles.

“God Bless you. There’s got to be more, and I promise 2023 will be a better year for everyone who has supported me this year. We will definitely have a great 2023,” Iyanya said.