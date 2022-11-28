Chacha Eke reunites with husband Austin Ikechukwu

After months of separation, Chacha Eke, a famous Nollywood actress, has reportedly reconciled with her husband, Austin Faani Ikechukwu.

Recall that Chacha Eke ended her nine-year marriage to the film producer again in June.

“For the 2nd time in 2 years, I am here again on social media boldly declaring that I am done with my marriage. My long overdue/relentless stance on this is, of course, no news to Austin Faani, the doctors, and my parents,” she said.

On the other hand, Chacha appears to indicate that they are back together in a recent testimony session at the House on the Rock Church in Asaba, Delta state, which has since gone viral online.

Eke was overheard calling Austin, who was also in attendance, “my husband” on multiple occasions.

The actress went into detail about her struggles with bipolar disorder, explaining how the illness caused her to resent her spouse and children.

Eke also revealed that she ran away from home once because “I was convinced in my head my husband wanted to use me for ritual,” a symptom of her disorder.

The actress expressed gratitude to Austin for being there throughout this difficult time.

“I was supposed to visit the hospital, but I did not because my husband and I, who are seated here, supported me,” she stated.

“The expensive treasure I still have is my husband and my children. But trust bipolar disorder to make a mess of my most treasured possessions.

” If you have bipolar disorder, when you’re having an episode, your favourite thing and people become your worst enemy.”