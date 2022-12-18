Drake bets $1 million on Argentina’s World Cup triumph

If Lionel Messi and Argentina win the World Cup on Sunday in Doha thanks to a victory over France, Drake will receive $1.75 million.

The legendary singer has wagered a staggering $1 million on Argentina’s World Cup victory. He will make a fortune if Messi and Argentina can upset the defending champions, France.

Drake has placed similar large wagers on football before. While in England in October, he wagered $600,000 on Barcelona to win El Clasico and Arsenal to defeat Leeds United in the Premier League. The Gunners didn’t let him down, but the Catalan giants lost 3-1 to their opponents.

La Albiceleste may have reason to fear the Canadian bettor on the World Cup final because of the infamous “Drake Curse.” Anyone in the sports world which hangs out with Drake is doomed to failure. In the wake of having any connection with the rapper and music producer, bad luck seems to follow the team or person involved.

Defending champions France will try for a repeat on Sunday, while Lionel Scaloni’s side will be looking to end a 36-year drought.