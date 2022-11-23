Julia Fox: Why I dated Kanye West

Actress Julia Fox, who is of Italian descent, has admitted that she dated American musician Kanye West to take his mind off his divorce from Kim Kardashian.
Fox claimed she began dating West to “get him off Kim’s case” and “distract” him. This was said in her latest TikTok video, which she uploaded on Monday.
According to the divorce papers West (Ye) received from his wife, Kardashian, in February of 2021, the couple was having marital problems.
As 2021 drew to a close, West met Fox, and the two went on a brief one-month relationship at the start of the following year, 2022.
After the rapper revealed his desire to reconcile with his ex-wife, the actress decided to end their relationship.
According to Fox, who is also a model, the rapper was not posting racist or anti-Semitic comments on Twitter at the time.
Fox opened her TikTok video, saying, “I was just going to write about it in my book and then have y’all buy it, but I’ll just tell you guys for free.”
“First of all,” she continued, “the man was being normal around me. He didn’t use social media at all, let alone Twitter.
She explained that their relationship began after she disregarded his persistent SMS messages.
She thought, “Maybe I can get him off Kim’s case” sometime later. “Maybe I can distract him and get him to like me. If anyone can do it, it’s me.”
Fox continued, “And believe it or not, there are many good things about Kanye West.”
