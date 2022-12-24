May Edochie to Yul: I won’t accept polygamy

May Edochie, Yul Edochie’s first wife, has shared her thoughts on her husband’s recent public apology for marrying another woman.

She insisted that she would not submit to polygamy under any circumstances.

On Wednesday, Yul posted a photo of May and asked her forgiveness for marrying another woman.

He vowed that he would not be replacing May.

He insisted he had told her how sorry he was for starting a polygamous household.

The father of five told his first wife he would always love her.

The wife and mother of four explained to her husband that forgiving him was part of her effort to protect her sanity and tranquilly.

She stated in her writing, “I strongly believe that mistakes are a major part of human existence. It is our response to these errors that count.

“In other words, forgiveness is one thing, and righting a wrong is another.

“FORGIVENESS is the highest | most beautiful form of love for me.

“There is no love without forgiveness, and there is no forgiveness without love.

“Hence, my ability to forgive the mistakes of the past, present, and future with respect to the issue on ground is in the interest of my mental health and inner peace.

“I decided to stick to love… Hate is too great a burden to bear.

“I am still very much incapable of HATING anyone, let alone the father of my children.

“The fact remains that anyone can choose to practice POLYGAMY, but can’t be impelled to accept what was never bargained for.

“To reaffirm my stands, I will not be CAJOLED into accepting polygamy, which goes against my beliefs, faith, and values.

“I will not be NUMBERED in a home that we started building with love, faith, tears, hopes, and prayers in a CATHOLIC marriage of 18 years following a long term premarital relationship.

“This is also a passionate appeal to put an END to the constant ‘show’ on the social media space where our kids are growing into unless it is absolutely necessary.

“Let’s prevent our lovely children from all the incessant drama series that might take a toll on them directly or indirectly amongst their peers.

“May GOD in His infinite mercy and compassion guide us all in the right direction.

“Merry Christmas in advance everyone!”