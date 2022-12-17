Nick Cannon confesses guilt for fathering many children

Nick Cannon, an American celebrity in the media, has spoken publicly about his stress about his many parental responsibilities.

The Wild ‘N’ Out star admitted on The Checkup with Dr Agus on Paramount+ that he has been finding it challenging to be there for all of his children, especially over the holidays.

“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” he explained.

“One, ’cause I’m constantly working, and two, because I’m just spread thin.”

Cannon’s model girlfriend, Alyssa Scott, is carrying his twelfth kid. They had a son, Zen, in 2021, but he passed away in the fifth month of his battle with brain cancer.

A daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, was born to the father of eleven and disc jockey Abbey De La Rosa recently.

Zion and Zillion, now 15 months old, are Rosa and Nick’s twin children from their previous relationship.

Besides his 11-year-old son and daughter, the host of “The Masked Singer” also has a pair of twins named Monroe and Moroccan with an ex named Mariah Carey. Britney Bell is the mother of his three children: Rise Messiah (11 weeks old), Golden Sagon (five years old), and Powerful Queen (22 months old).

Legendary, Cannon and Bre Tiesi’s son, was born in January. In September, he and model LaNisha Cole had a daughter they named Onyx Ice Cole.