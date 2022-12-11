Portable welcomes 4th child with 3rd ‘baby mama’

Habeeb Okikiola, better known as “Portable,” is a rising star in street-hop music. He recently became a father for the fourth time, with his third “baby mother.”

The 27-year-old musician from Sango Ota uploaded a video of his newborn son and a photo of his pregnant wife to his Instagram profile.

The Zazu singer noted that the day of the baby’s birth was also his first anniversary as a professional musician.

Remember that Portable made his big break on December 10, 2021, when Poco Lee introduced him to Olamide, leading to their collaboration on “Zazzu Zeh.”

The child’s name is Akorede Omolalomi Badmus, as announced by the leader of the Zeh nation movement.

“Thank u lord for the Gift of Life. Akorede Omolalomi Badmus. It’s a new bouncing baby boy. Congrats to myself and the mother @honey berry25 Iyawo IKA. December 10 de day genuine fame came & same December 10 I welcomed a new baby boi. God no dey disappoint,” Portable wrote.

This is Portable’s second child this year; he and his wife had a son in early June, and the singer announced in November that he is expecting another child.