Tory Lanez convicted in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty on Friday by a jury in the Los Angeles County District in the United States of shooting his ex-girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020.

Grammy-winning American rapper Stallion said that her former boyfriend, fellow rapper and industry insider Lanez, shot her in the foot as they departed a party at Kylie Jenner’s home in Los Angeles two years ago.

CNBC says that Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, has denied shooting Megan Thee Stallion and has devoted an entire album to refuting her account of events.

He has a history of charges, including assault with a semiautomatic weapon and transporting a loaded, unlicensed firearm.

The reports claim that a third allegation of discharging a firearm with gross carelessness was introduced by prosecutors earlier this month.

Lanez could get up to 22 years and eight months in prison, and after he does his time, he could be sent back to Canada, where he was born and raised.

After seven hours of deliberation, the jury returned with a guilty decision and promptly arrested him.

On January 27, 2023, there will be a hearing to determine the sentence.