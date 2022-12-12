Toyin Abraham: I had miscarriage recently

Toyin Abraham, a popular actress and producer in Nigeria’s film industry has spoken out about the loss of her pregnancy.

During an interview on Channels TV’s Rubbin’ Minds with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Sunday night, the actress talked about what was going on in her life.

Her husband, Kola Ajeyemi and her already have a son and a stepdaughter, but she says people are always asking when they’ll expand their family.

Abraham, who has been called “fat” by people, said she does not let the insults and slurs she receives affect her. She claimed that instead of engaging with those who make passive-aggressive comments about her appearance, she would block them.

Abraham explained, “Things happen, and I get so bloated sometimes, and people start saying, ‘you’re too fat, look at your husband; he’s young, but look at you,’ but they don’t understand.

“Guess what? I am used to it because if you let all these things get to you, you will die of depression. Once I see your comments, and if I’m not ok with it, I block the person.”

She commented on her miscarriage by saying, “They always want you to have a child; obviously, I have a stepdaughter and a son, but they keep asking when you will have another child.”

“It’s not always easy, but when the time is right, the pregnancy will stay, and you will see it.”

Abraham answered affirmatively when asked if she wanted to increase her family size.

“I was pregnant, but I lost it. It’s fine, though. But when it happened, I cried a lot because I want to have one or two more kids, and I’m done, but things happen,” she said.