Ademola Adeleke fires 12,000 Osun workers, dethrones 3 kings

Senator Ademola Adeleke, the newly inaugurated governor of Osun, has already fired 12,000 people and deposed three monarchs.

The governor also suspended the chairman and members of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) and reversed the appointments of thirty Permanent Secretaries.

Oba Gboyega Famodun, Owa of Igbajo, Oba Yinusa Akadiri, Aree of Ire, and Akinrun of Ikinrun, Oba Yinusa Akadiri, are the affected monarchs.

The governor told the monarchs to leave the palaces, and he put security in charge.

On Monday, Adeleke’s chief press secretary, Olawale Rasheed, released a statement announcing that the new governor had signed the Executive Orders on chieftaincy affairs, appointment issues, the establishment of a review panel, a staff audit, and employment matters.

The release reads: “All employments in the service of Osun State Government made in any capacity into any capacity in all the Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Commissions, Boards and Parastatals after July 17th, 2022 be and are therefore nullified.”