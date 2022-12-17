Akwa Ibom Assembly passes N700bn 2023 budget

The House of Assembly of Akwa Ibom State has passed the N700 billion Appropriation Bill for 2023. This figure is broken down as follows: N344 billion for recurrent expenditures and N355.9 billion for capital expenditures.

Following the House Committee on Finance and Appropriations report, chaired by Hon. Uduak Odudoh (Ikot Abasi/Eastern Obolo), the legislature passed a measure that represents a 0.4% increase above the first budget presented by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Governor Udom Emmanuel had previously made his budget address to the 7th Assembly at its 8th sitting on Monday, November 7, 2022.

The report detailed how the committee unanimously approved the Appropriation Bill and the whole body after much debate.

When the plenary session ended, Speaker Aniekan Bassey instructed House Clerk Mrs Mandu Umoren to deliver the paper and relay the House’s position to the governor for his signature.