Benue housing commissioner kidnapped

Ekpe Ogbu, the Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development for Benue, was kidnapped by armed men.

Ogbu, a former chairman of the Ado Local Government area in the Benue South senatorial district, was kidnapped at Adankari Junction on the Otukpo-Ado road at about 9 p.m. on Sunday.

It is unknown if the three other people who were rumoured to be in the commissioner’s car were also taken hostage.

Lt. Col. Paul Hemba (rtd), the Special Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom on Security Matters, said a search had been launched to find and free him.

According to information from NewsXtra in Otukpo, the police have located and repossessed the Hilux van he was driving.

Anene Sewuese, a spokesperson for the State Police Command, confirmed the incident, saying that officers had been sent to the scene and that further information would be released as it became available.

As of the time, this report was filed, no contact had been made with the kidnappers.