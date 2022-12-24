Bishop Adegbite: Evil prophecies concerning Nigeria will fail

Bishop Stephen Adegbite, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) chapter chairman for Lagos State, has stated that there will be peace in Nigeria and that all predictions of doom will fail.

Adegbite made the announcement in a Christmas greeting he sent journalists on Saturday in Lagos.

He declared that good would triumph over evil and God’s favour would be showered upon the nation.

The CAN leader in Lagos said that miraculous events would restore Nigeria to its former glory since God cared about its development.

Even though there is trouble in the land, he continued, Nigerians should rejoice over the gift of life itself.

The coming of Jesus Christ, he says, would bring about a world at peace, which will help people overcome their fears.

To God’s glory, he remarked, “the season will be celebrated without rancour,” meaning that the anticipated transition phase will go off without a hitch.

The religious leader asserted that God had intervened on Nigeria’s behalf to instal a government that would end the country’s societal unrest.