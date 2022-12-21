Bishop: Marital crises settlement on social media wrong

Most Reverend Godfrey Onah, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka, Enugu State, has warned young couples about the dangers of utilising social media to resolve marital conflicts.

Onah gave the homily on Tuesday at the celebration of Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, Chairman of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, who was celebrating his 80th birthday and 50th wedding anniversary.

The mass took place in the Onuigba Palace of the ancient Kingdom of Ezema Olo in the Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The bishop, whose homily had the topic “Link between Wisdom, Faith, Gratitude, and Salvation,” said it was bad that the entertainment industry was teaching young people that divorce was still acceptable.

He felt that the media’s positive portrayal of divorce and the use of the term “ex” in informal settings was sending the wrong message to the general public.

“Most recent couples are quick to use social media, especially Facebook and WhatsApp, to easily share their challenges in their marital homes and families, which is wrong.

“Two people living together at times have issues, and it is better solved by the two people involved in marriage – husband and wife – and not involving multiple third parties via the social media space.”

To protect the institution of marriage as God founded it, he commanded, “I charge older couples to direct young couples aright and see that they tolerate and persevere in their marriages.”

Agubuzu was honoured on his eightieth birthday by the bishop, who praised the king for putting God first, giving thanks only to God, and expanding Christian values and morality in his country.

“We have seen your stride and how peaceful and with the fear of God, you have led this town and Enugu State. God will continue to bless you and your generation. Amen,” he stated.

Many catholic priests from around Enugu State, including the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, presided over the mass.