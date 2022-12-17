Bola Tinubu hails Muhammadu Buhari at 80

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has sent President Muhammadu Buhari birthday greetings on the occasion of his 80th year on earth.

According to NewsXtra, Buhari turned 80 on Saturday, December 17, 2022. In a statement released by his Media Officer, Tunde Rahman, Tinubu offered his sincere congratulations.

The APC presidential candidate has said that Nigeria is fortunate to have Buhari at this time, praising him for his dedication to nation-building and long years of patriotic service to the country.

The former governor of Lagos state recalled the president’s early commitment to national service by joining the military after finishing high school.

On his 80th birthday, the statement read, “I heartily congratulate my president and my leader, Muhammadu Buhari.

“An officer and a gentleman, President Buhari has been a selfless and steadfast leader and a patriot with uncommon zeal who has dedicated almost his entire life to the service of Nigeria.

“Our country is lucky to have this great man and dedicated public servant at this time. President Buhari has led an extraordinary life of service to Nigeria at every duty post with unassailable integrity. History will be kind to him and record his contributions to Nigeria’s progress, unity and stability in volumes.

“As a people, we are truly blessed to have a president who sees no higher honour than the opportunity to serve his people, a responsibility he has always carried with utmost dedication.

“We are proud that at age 80, this noble man, an officer and a gentleman is still rendering his service, recording tremendous achievements, the country making remarkable progress under his leadership, and his steady hands gradually guiding the country to the Promised Land.

“On behalf of our great party, APC, and my family, I join the family, friends, associates and all well-wishers of President Buhari to wish him a happy birthday and many happy returns of the day in good health.”