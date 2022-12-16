CAN: 2023 elections shouldn’t be do-or-die

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states and the federal capital territory (FCT) says that presidential candidates shouldn’t consider the 2023 general election a do-or-die affair.

Speaking on Thursday during a three-day special prayer summit in Kaduna, Yakubu Pam, head of the association in the northern states, made this announcement.

According to Pam, Nigerians would rather hear contenders for president discuss solutions to the country’s economic and security problems than insults from the other candidates.

“Politicians should strive to address the issues of the economy and proffer solutions and shun campaigns of calumny and character assassination of opponents,” he said.

“More so, our presidential candidates should not see the general election as a do-or-die affair; after all, power comes from God and what will be, will be; no man runs faster than his shadow.

“Religious leaders should be able to speak truth to power no matter the circumstances we find ourselves because, for everyone we mislead, we must answer for it someday.

“Our people look up to us for leadership, especially at this time of our democratic experience. We must not fail them. We must provide them with the needed leadership and direction so that this house does not fall.”

Pam continued, saying that the Christians of the north want the 2023 general election to be about “nothing but to promote the unity of the north in particular and Nigeria as a whole”.

Before, during, and after the elections, he urged all levels of government to be proactive in addressing potential problems.

For “credible elections that Nigerians would accept,” he continued, “it is equally the responsibility of the government to ensure a level playing field for all the candidates of all the political parties and voters.”