CBN: Nigeria’s president to unveil new naira notes November 23

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that the newly redesigned naira notes will be presented to the public on November 23, 2022, by the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.
At Tuesday’s monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja, CBN governor Godwin Emefiele told reporters as much in response to their questions.
To regulate the money supply and assist security agencies in combating illicit financial flows, Emefiele, on October 26, announced the plan to redesign the naira.
The apex bank governor had announced that the new N200, N500, and N1000 notes would enter circulation in the middle of December 2022.
Emefiele announced Tuesday that the bank would “unveil and release” the new note sooner than December 15.
He announced that Buhari would unveil it tomorrow, 23 days earlier than planned.
