Christy Uba named NYSC overseer

Mrs Christy Uba has been named to replace the fired Brigadier General M.K. Fadah as head of the National Youth Service Corps.

Uba, as the scheme’s senior director, has assumed leadership, according to a brief statement released Tuesday and signed by NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa.

According to the statement, “Following the removal of Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah as Director General, National Youth Service Corps by President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, Mrs Christy Uba, Director, Information and Communications Technology, the most senior Director in the Scheme has taken over the leadership of the Corps in the capacity of Overseer, pending the appointment of a substantive Director General by Mr President.”