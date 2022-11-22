Christy Uba named NYSC overseer

Mrs Christy Uba has been named to replace the fired Brigadier General M.K. Fadah as head of the National Youth Service Corps.
Uba, as the scheme’s senior director, has assumed leadership, according to a brief statement released Tuesday and signed by NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa.
According to the statement, “Following the removal of Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah as Director General, National Youth Service Corps by President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, Mrs Christy Uba, Director, Information and Communications Technology, the most senior Director in the Scheme has taken over the leadership of the Corps in the capacity of Overseer, pending the appointment of a substantive Director General by Mr President.”
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Group sues Rivers attorney-general, EFCC over non-trial of PDP guber candidate, others
- Malaysia: TikTok on ‘high alert’ as election tensions increase
- INEC: Resuming voter registration ‘constitutionally impossible’
- Defamation: Natasha Akpoti drags Yahaya Bello, others to court
- BTC: Bitcoin SOPR metric falls to lowest level since March 2020
- Bola Tinubu: Why I picked Kashim Shettima as VP candidate
- Nigeria to prosecute ‘rogue’ foreign vessel, crew
- Lagos Assembly announces lawmaker’s demise
- FIFA supremo to remain in post for four more years
- Elizabeth Holmes gets 11 years for Theranos fraud
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- GroupM: It’s ‘high-risk’ to buy ads on Twitter
- Gunmen kill 3 policemen at Enugu checkpoint
- Israel Adesanya released after airport metal knuckles arrest
- Malaysia: TikTok on ‘high alert’ as election tensions increase
- FTX hacker now 35th largest Ether holder
- 2023: Nyesom Wike pledges to support Peter Obi’s campaign
- EFCC nabs 18 ‘internet scammers’ in Kwara
- Syrian missiles kill two in Turkey
- Emmanuel Macron accuses Russia of ‘predatory’ influence in Africa
- TikTok influencer banned over fake news about Kiki Osinbajo