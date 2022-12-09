Cleric: Hurting your brother over party differences is evil

Christians in all parts of Taraba State have been asked to refrain from behaviours that could have a negative effect on the upcoming elections.

The Reverend Dr Micah Dopah, who serves as the Director of Connectional Ministries for the United Methodist Church, made the call on Friday.

Dopah, who appealed in his address to the church’s 40th Annual Conference Session in the Zing local government area of Taraba, advised people to participate in the exercise in its entirety since it will result in the creation of God-fearing leaders.

The clergy felt that not voting in all elections was akin to selling out and would bring God’s wrath.

Distancing themselves from politics of hatred, he argued that “hurting your brother because of party disagreements is evil,” urging Tarabans and Nigerians to do the same.

He insisted that the Bible makes no mention of the People’s Democratic Party, the All Progressives Congress, the Social Democratic Party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, the Allied Peoples’ Movement, or the Labour Party.

Despite his disapproval of the All Progressives Congress (APC) choice of a Muslim and a Muslim for president and vice president, respectively, he insisted that voters may still send a message by rejecting the APC.

He urged his congregation to “do everything possible to defeat the Muslim/Muslim ticket” and warned that “our youths must avoid political thuggery and play healthy politics.”