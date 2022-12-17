Court blocks NDDC chairperson, MD confirmations

The National Assembly cannot review Ms Lauretta Onochie and Chief Samuel Ogbuku’s nominations due to an order from the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Both nominees were expected to pass the necessary background checks and be officially appointed as chairperson and managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

Justice J. K. Omotosho, who presides over the case, has ordered a stay of proceedings until the suit has been resolved.

The National Assembly is asked to refrain from vetting and confirming the two in an initial summons designated FHC/ABJ/CS/2294/2022.

Chief Edward Ekpokpo Esq., Victor Wood, representing the Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, and Mr Edward Omagbemi, representing the Omadino Unity Forum, have all filed suit against the nomination on behalf of the Itsekiri ethnic nationality, arguing that it is their turn to hold the seats.

It names as defendants President Muhammadu Buhari, Attorney General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, the House of Senators, Mrs Lauretta Onochie, and Chief Samuel Ogbuku.

Specifically, Ama Etuwewe SAN & Co.’s lawsuit requests that the NDDC Act be implemented.

According to the report, the Itsekiri ethnic nationality is at the top of Delta State’s oil production and should thus be the next to produce the NDDC board chairperson and MD.

After reviewing the affidavit and hearing from the plaintiff’s solicitor, the presiding judge, Justice J. K. Omotosho, adjourned the case to January 11, 2023.

“That leave is hereby granted to the plaintiffs to serve the 5th and 6th defendants with the originating processes in this suit by substituted means to wit by advertising the processes in at least one national newspaper circulating within the jurisdiction of this to court and to deem the same as proper service.

“That an order is hereby made that no party in this suit shall take any step or act or action that may make the outcome of the pending motion on notice for injunction Dated and filed December 12, 2022, nugatory.

“That any act or step or action taken in this order to make the outcome of the said motion on notice dated and filed December 12, 2022, nugatory shall be a nullity.”