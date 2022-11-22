The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been directed by the Federal High Court in Abuja to maintain continuous voter registration (CVR) until 90 days before the 2023 elections.
Justice Inyang Ekwo handed down the ruling on Tuesday, ordering INEC to ensure that all eligible Nigerians be issued voter’s cards ahead of the upcoming election.
According to Justice Ekwo’s ruling, it is the electoral umpire’s duty under the Nigerian constitution to ensure that the process of registering new voters is carried out in a manner consistent with the country’s legal requirements.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Anambra: Police arrest ‘killers’ of INEC staff
- Nigerian envoy hails Super Eagles despite Portugal loss
- Daniel Amokachi: Super Eagles do not deserve to be in Qatar
- Nollywood comedy actor loses only son
- INEC: Resuming voter registration ‘constitutionally impossible’
- R. Kelly’s ex-manager jailed for stalking victims
- NBS: 133 million Nigerians living in poverty
- Isabel dos Santos unaware of Interpol arrest warrant – rep
- 2023: 300 APC supporters join PDP in Cross River
- Court orders INEC not to stop voter registration until…
The judge ruled that the plaintiff’s case was “successful on merit.”
The suit was brought by Anajat Salmat and three others against INEC, and the judgement was rendered on that matter. The case number of the lawsuit is FHC/ABJ/CS/1343/2022.
In their initial summons, the plaintiffs claimed that INEC lacked the authority to halt ongoing voter registration in light of the relevant constitutional provisions.
They asked the court to force the electoral umpire to restart the process so it could be carried out legally.
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- Jose Peseiro: Nigeria needs to improve to win Afcon
- UK inflation reaches highest level in 41 years
- Syrian missiles kill two in Turkey
- Hope Uzodinma blames ‘bad politics’ for killings in Imo
- US: Nancy Pelosi to step aside as House Democrats leader
- Drug trafficker convicted for second time in two years
- Ghana disowns Abuja travel advisory
- Daniel Amokachi: NFF picks wrong coaches, players for Super Eagles
- Will Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo survive this storm?
- Court dismisses Nnamdi Kanu’s suit seeking N20bn from Nigerian government