Court orders INEC not to stop voter registration until…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been directed by the Federal High Court in Abuja to maintain continuous voter registration (CVR) until 90 days before the 2023 elections.

Justice Inyang Ekwo handed down the ruling on Tuesday, ordering INEC to ensure that all eligible Nigerians be issued voter’s cards ahead of the upcoming election.

According to Justice Ekwo’s ruling, it is the electoral umpire’s duty under the Nigerian constitution to ensure that the process of registering new voters is carried out in a manner consistent with the country’s legal requirements.

The judge ruled that the plaintiff’s case was “successful on merit.”

The suit was brought by Anajat Salmat and three others against INEC, and the judgement was rendered on that matter. The case number of the lawsuit is FHC/ABJ/CS/1343/2022.

In their initial summons, the plaintiffs claimed that INEC lacked the authority to halt ongoing voter registration in light of the relevant constitutional provisions.

They asked the court to force the electoral umpire to restart the process so it could be carried out legally.