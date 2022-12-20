Court stop DSS from arresting CBN governor for ‘terrorism financing’

A federal high court in Abuja has denied a request by the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest and detain the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele (CBN).

Justice J.T. Tsoho, the chief judge, ruled that the secret police had not provided sufficient evidence to support their assertions that Emefiele was involved in terrorism financing and economic crimes and so denied the applicant’s ex parte motion.

“The honourable judge also wondered why the respondent’s name was given simply as ‘Godwin Emefiele,’ without a material disclosure that he is the same person as the CBN governor, a high-ranking public official who occupies an extremely sensitive position,” the source said.

The court stated that the application should have included the president’s signature due to the severe consequences for the Nigerian economy should the CBN governor be arrested and incarcerated.

Given the potential effect the redesigned naira and cash withdrawal restriction could have on vote-buying in the 2023 elections, some have speculated that the attempt to arrest Emefiele could be political.

Emefiele has the full support of President Muhammadu Buhari on the redesigned naira, despite complaints from some politicians that they are being singled out.

In response to rumours that it planned to frame and arrest the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, the DSS released a statement saying it would not be intimidated or swayed by propaganda.