Doyin Okupe convicted for money laundering

Doyin Okupe, a former Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has been found guilty of violating the Money Laundering Act by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Okupe leads the Labour Party’s presidential campaign as the director general of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) (LP).

On Monday, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu ruled that Okupe violated sections 16(1)&(2) of the Money Laundering Act by taking cash payments above the threshold authorised under the Act without first passing them via a financial institution.

According to reports, Okupe received hundreds of millions of dollars from the NSA’s office while Col. Sambo Dasuki (retired) was in charge.

Justice Ojukwu has postponed sentencing till 1:45 pm so that Okupe might take advantage of his entitlement under Section 310 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) to present character witnesses.