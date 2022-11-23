Drug trafficker convicted for second time in two years

The Federal High Court in Lagos, Nigeria, has once again sentenced infamous drug lord Igwe Onwukwe to two years in prison, this time with hard labour, for drug trafficking. Onwukwe was previously convicted and imprisoned in 2020.

This time, Onwukwe tried to smuggle 32,400 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa into the United Kingdom while posing as a clearing agent, and Justice Peter Lifu put him behind bars.

The defendant was sentenced to two years in jail in November 2020 by Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke for attempting to transport 1.64 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa out of the country.

However, Justice Aneke had given him the option of paying a fine of N500,000 instead.

The payment was paid, but on October 15, 2021, the offender was re-arrested by NDLEA agents for attempting to export another 34,400 kg of the illegal substance.

He was subsequently brought before Justice Lifu and charged with conspiring to export cannabis illegally, actually exporting drugs, and enlisting the aid of one Ikechukwu Kelvin in this endeavour.

Abu Ibrahim, the prosecution, informed the court that the substance was found on the convict on October 15, 2021, during the clearance of shipments to London, United Kingdom, at Export Shed, a customs point at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos.

In addition, Ibrahim told the judge that the convicted criminal planned to commit the crime with two other men, identified only as “Ezeugo” and “James Darren,” both of Peckham, United Kingdom, who are currently at large.

Midway through his trial, the convicted felon changed his initial not-guilty plea to a guilty one.