DSS assures of adequate security during yuletide

The Department of State Services (DSS) has promised to continue working with other security and law enforcement authorities in preparation for, during, and after the festive season to ensure everyone’s safety.

This came as the intelligence community encouraged candidates for public office in 2023 to conduct themselves lawfully.

The statement, which NewsXtra received on Thursday, was issued by Dr Peter Afunanya, a spokesperson for the secret agency.

The secret police urged business owners and other participants in the socioeconomic sector to refrain from exploitative tendencies during Christmas and New Year’s celebrations while charging religious, traditional, and other leaders to work towards peaceful coexistence and order across the country.

“As the yuletide season approaches, the Department of State Services (DSS) uses this opportunity to call on citizens and residents alike to be of good conduct for public peace and order.

“The Service pledges to collaborate with all stakeholders to maintain law and order across the country.”

Afunanya pleaded with community, religious, and political leaders to “preach peaceful coexistence, tolerance, and unity” and inform their followers of precautions to take during the holiday season.