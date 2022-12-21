DSS nab masterminds of Imo attacks

The Department of State Security Service in Imo state announced Wednesday that its operatives had apprehended the kingpins of constant attacks.

Speaking at a stakeholder meeting in Owerri, the state capital, with the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Sylvia Agu, Director of the Department in the state Wilcox Idaminabo, affirmed the dedication of the secret police and other security agencies to ensure the state’s continued stability.

The agency, he said, had a massive breakthrough in the state’s fight against insecurity.

Idaminabo revealed that the masterminds behind the recent attack on the INEC headquarters in Owerri and other government buildings had been apprehended.

The DSS director said his agency was also responsible for relocating the bandits’ basecamp from Orsu.

He claims that a man named Mike Ahize, the leader of the criminal element in the state’s Orsu Local Government Area, was apprehended thanks to the constant patrols of the SSS.

According to him, after receiving heavy artillery fire at their camp in Orsu, the criminals fled to a new location along the Okigwe road, the Aku/Ihube axis, where they continued their attacks.

But Ibidaminabo was overjoyed that another commander, Ejima, was captured on Tuesday night.

He declared, “We have continued to comb their camps and cells at Orsu, Njaba, Orlu, and Okigwe, and our onslaught, especially at Njaba, left to the arrest of one Ejima who has been threatening to burn down the state. I am happy to announce that we apprehended him just last night (Tuesday), and he’s now in our custody.

“We also recovered lots of arms, ammunition and charms from him.”

He pleaded with locals to help law enforcement capture the criminals and bring them to justice.