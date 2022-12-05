EFCC launches search for Kano APC senatorial candidate over ‘$1.32m fraud’

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has launched a search for Alhaji Abdulsalam Abdulkarim, the senatorial candidate for the All Progressives Congress in Kano Central after allegations of a $1,320,000 fraud surfaced on Monday.

During an interview with reporters at the federal High court in Kano, the Commission’s attorney, Ahmed Arogha Esq, said that the Anti-Graft Agency is “looking for him.”

Following the court’s inability to convene due to the presiding Judge’s absence, Barrister Arogha stated that the Commission would “arrest him wherever he is.”

To paraphrase Barrister Arogha, “we will arrest him whenever and wherever we find him.”

That happened after Zaura attempted to prevent his trial in the federal high court but failed.

The Nigerian Supreme Court also ordered the APC senatorial candidate to appear before the Federal High Court in Kano to answer the criminal allegations brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The Commission claims that Zaura conned a Kuwaiti citizen out of $1,320,000 (One Million, Three Hundred and Twenty Thousand Dollars) by posing as an Estate Agent who specialised in construction in Dubai, Kuwait, and other Arab countries.