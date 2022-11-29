Enugu native doctor kills client in failed bulletproof test

Odoh Emmanuel, a native doctor, has been arrested by the police in Enugu State after he allegedly killed his client Onunze Benedict with a gun meant for testing the bullet-repelling charms he had prepared for him.

The unfortunate event occurred in Umuaram Village, located within the Ikem community of the Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of the state.

The victim, a native of Eha-Amufu, reportedly asked the native doctor to concoct the charm for him.

The native doctor, only 23 years old, decided to put his client to the test by shooting him multiple times to see how effective the charm was.

According to Enugu Police spokesperson, DSP Daniel Ndukwe: “On 16/11/2022 around 11 pm, Police Operatives serving in Isi-Uzo Police Division of the command arrested Odoh Emmanuel (male and a native doctor) aged 23, of Umuaram Village in Ikem community of Isi-Uzo LGA, for shooting and murdering his adult male client, one Onunze Benedict, of Eha-Amufu community in the same.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect confessed to having used a locally-fabricated single-barreled gun to shoot and murder the said victim in his shrine at the mentioned location while testing the gunshot protection charm he had prepared for him. The gun has been recovered, while further investigation is ongoing at the Homicide Section of the State CID Enugu”.

Ndukwe added that sixteen more criminal suspects, including a woman, had been apprehended by police operatives in the state on suspicion of conspiracy, armed robbery, truck snatching, abduction, and unlawful possession of firearms.