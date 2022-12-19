Ex-Nigerian army chief wants vets engaged in tackling insecurity

Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, a former Chief of Army Staff and Minister of Interior, has said that Nigeria could benefit from tapping into its military veterans’ knowledge, experience, and abilities to address its security and economic development concerns.

Dambazau appealed on Sunday in Abuja while speaking on the duty of military veterans during the 45th Reunion and Gala Night of the 18 Regular Course Alumni of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

According to him, the country needs to use the veterans’ knowledge, experience, and abilities.

He argues that it’s essential to look into what role various groups play in Nigerian society and how they may help with national security and progress.

Dambazau remarked that the veterans’ training and experience had endowed them with invaluable qualities.

“Such strength is represented in the values inculcated in them, which include self-discipline, sincerity, honesty, integrity, courage and loyalty.

“Veterans are also for collective ownership of problems, issues and challenges by virtue of their Esprit de corps and have possessed oriented thinking that are invaluable for a fast-paced work environment.

“Military veterans have a wealth of experience and diverse talents unlikely to be found in any other group and have served Nigeria while upholding the highest standards of performance in the most extraordinary situations,” he said.

The former head of Nigeria’s army has warned that the country must not waste these lessons.

“They can continue with what they know best, that is, their warfare skills and by offering themselves to assist the country in tackling the emerging security challenges that require a military response.

“Such as counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in the Northeast and the Lake Chad region.”

Dambazzau stated that Nigeria’s current security situation necessitated using all available resources, including the use of military veterans in training service people, particularly in areas where such resources were in low supply.

He also mentioned that experienced educators were available for hire as consultants or experts in specific fields.

He argues that former service members contribute to national growth in ways other than the military.

“In terms of training, core values, discipline, orderliness, organisation, and professionalism, the institution of the military stands out well above civilian institutions.

“Although the military is a provision on its own, it has civil provisions such as medical and allied health, engineering, legal, pharmaceuticals, nursing, architecture, etcetera.

“The organisation of the military constitutes combat arms and combat support services that make it a nation of its own.

“There is no profession that trains its personnel like the military, and this is in all aspects of national development, aside from the fact that matters of security are in the main domain of the military profession,” he said.

The former army chief argued that Nigerian military veterans must participate in war and conflict settlement to boost national security.

He also argued that, like their western counterparts, veterans should establish private defence companies to put their expertise to good use after retirement.