FCTA warns filling stations about random queues

The FCTA’s Transportation Secretariat has warned fuel station owners in the FCT that the agency will no longer deal with the traffic jams and other hazards caused by their businesses.

The warning was delivered in a statement released yesterday by Ughamadu Ifeanyi, Deputy Director of Information for the Transportation Secretariat.

He explained that caution was necessary because drivers were experiencing difficulties getting past the FCT along the stations’ routes.

As a result, the Transportation Secretariat ordered all Abuja filling stations to keep only one queue lane open to ensure smooth traffic movement on the roads going to and from the stations. Violators risk having their stations’ entrances closed.

The statement explained that the order was issued to protect the public from potential security and social issues.