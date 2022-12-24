Nigeria

Four Christmas-returning students are kidnapped in Ondo

December 24, 2022
Adegboyega Olowoporuko
Four students, supposedly on their way home for the holidays, have been kidnapped by gunmen in the Akoko region of Ondo state as they travelled along the Akunnu-Ajowa road.

The students from Kogi State Polytechnic were allegedly ambushed on Friday along the notorious Ago Jinadu Axis in Akoko.

As a direct consequence, panic has taken hold of the people living in the Ajowa community and the surrounding areas.

When contacted, ACP Muri Agboola, the Police Area Commander in Ikare, said that his men have been searching the forests around the Akunnu-Ajowa Akoko route for the missing students.

Funmi Odunlami, the spokesman for the state police command, was unavailable for comment.

