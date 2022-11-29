IGP sentenced to three months in prison for contempt

The Federal High Court in Abuja sentenced Usman Alkali Baba, the Inspector-General of Police, to three months in prison on Tuesday for not obeying a valid court order.

In a decision handed down by Justice M. O. Olajuwon on October 21, 2011, the court ruled that the IGP should be imprisoned and held in custody for three months or until he obeys an order it made.

The court ruled that “if the contemnor remains recalcitrant and refuses to purge his contempt at the end of the three months, he shall be committed for another period and until he purges his contempt.”

The committal of the IGP came as a result of legal action taken by a retired police officer, Mr Patrick Okoli, who claimed that he had been forced out of the Nigerian Police Force without due process.

Although the Police Service Commission (PSC) recommended Okoli’s restoration into the Police, a decision which was upheld by the court, Justice Olajuwon remarked that the IGP failed to comply with the order.

For violating his rights and privileges as a Senior Officer of the Nigeria Police Force from 1993 until today, the court has also ordered the payment of N10 million to the Applicant in the form of special and general damages.