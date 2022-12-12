Imo INEC attacked by hoodlums

The Owerri headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Imo was stormed and set ablaze by thugs on Monday morning. The office is located along the Port Harcourt expressway.

Public Relations Officer Chinenye Chijioke-Osuji confirmed the unfortunate event.

The incident reportedly took place between 2:00 and 3:00 on Monday morning.

She insisted that only the Election and Political Party Monitoring Liason building, not the main building itself, had been targeted.

The PRO says, “It happened. You can come and see things for yourself. Not all the offices were attacked, but one side was completely down. The Election and Political Party Monitoring Liason building was attacked and part of the main building.”

According to witnesses, however, the bandits “moved from the Okigwe road, shooting sporadically and scaring the residents” in a convoy of more than five vehicles.

The attackers torched vehicles and offices.

It was later learned, however, that during the gun struggle to repel the attempt, the police who arrived shot and killed three of the attackers. After the criminals were neutralised, their bodies were found lying on the ground, and the police were able to seize their weapons and ammo.