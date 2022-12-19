IPOB: Nigerian government wants to kill Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody

The Indigenous People of Biafra, also known as IPOB, have levelled the accusation that the Nigerian government and the Department of State Services, also known as DSS, are plotting the death of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB spokeswoman Emma Powerful expressed regret that Kanu needs a professional for his heart condition and mineral deficiency.

The DSS’s refusal to provide Kanu with food and medicine, as emphasised by Powerful, is a “systematic” manner of killing their commander, he said.

Aloy Ejimakor, Kanu’s Special Counsel, had previously expressed concern about the agitator’s health while in DSS custody.

According to Ejimakor, the DSS withheld food and medication from Kanu for nine days.

Therefore, Powerful demanded that the Nigerian government free Kanu so he might receive medical treatment.

According to a statement released by Powerful, “The Nigerian Government has deliberately planned to eliminate Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu KANU, who is illegally detained in DSS solitary confinement.”

“Kanu is battling heart problems and some mineral deficiencies which require medical specialists’ attention. However, the Nigerian government have refused to release him as Nigerian courts ordered, nor have they allowed him access to his physicians.

“Instead, they have resorted to patronising roadside pharmacies for his drug, which we see as a systematic and gradual diminishing and killing of his life and final elimination method.

“We, the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), therefore, call on the Nigeria government to release KANU immediately if they can’t afford his medications and food.”