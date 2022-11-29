Kano bans tricycles on major metropolis roads

Tricycle drivers, known as “Adaidaita Sahu” in the area, have been barred from operating on some main metropolitan roadways in Kano State.

Nabilusi Na’isa, the Public Relations Officer of the Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), made the announcement on Tuesday.

KAROTA has stated that “Adaidaita Sahu drivers” are not allowed to take the routes from Mundubawa road to Gazawa and Tal’udu road to Gwarzo on Ahmadu Bello Way.

The agency claimed that the decision to issue the order was made after the state government of Kano offered an alternative mode of transportation for anyone who needed to utilise the routes that had been banned.

KAROTA further mentioned that in response to the restriction on tricycles, the government had supplied 100 high-tech buses and 50 taxis.

It went on to say that once the government supplies more high-tech buses and taxis to alleviate traffic congestion in Kano city, it will also declare when tricycle operators will stop using other important highways in the state.

However, the prohibition on tricycle operators will begin on November 30, 2022.