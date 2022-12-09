Kwara court remands 62-year-old ‘kidnapper’

Dodo Abubakar, a 62-year-old herdsman, has been remanded to a correctional facility by the Ilorin Magistrate’s Court on charges of kidnapping one Abubakar Umoru in the Kaiama local government area of Kwara State.

The victim’s father, Umoru Abdullahi, filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the police station after receiving a phone call informing him that Abubakar had abducted his son, as stated in the FIR.

According to the FIR, the alleged kidnapper requested a ransom of N3 million.

Prosecutor Gbenga Ayeni told the judge that a motion exparte was filed alongside the police report, asking for the suspect’s remand.

Judge Ibrahim Dasuki ruled in favour of the prosecution and mandated the suspect’s detention in a custodial facility until December 20, 2022.