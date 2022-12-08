Lagos launches app to combat domestic, sexual violence

The executive secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, launched the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Case Management System on Tuesday to deal with domestic violence cases in the state more quickly.

Vivour-Adeniyi said at the launch of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Case Management System (DSVCMS) that the 2020 COVID pandemic and all the problems it brought were a chance for service providers and the state to look inward, find the holes in the system, and come up with new plans for how to improve the way they help people.

She said that the Joint EU-UN Spotlight initiative helped the Lagos State government by creating the country’s first document of its kind: the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Unified Response Protocol and Referral Pathway Document. This was done to standardise how the state responds to domestic violence.

She said that it was signed in 2021 and that part of the money went toward making a mobile app for case management that works on Android and IOS phones and the web.

“As you would please appreciate, at the moment, the handling and management of sexual and gender-based Violence cases, end to end, is done manually. From the filling of complaint forms to printing referral letters to other referral/responder agencies to dispatching letters, following up on cases, and other related manual processes.

This slows the process of providing services, especially as sexual and gender-based violence responders are duty-bound to respond to incidents timeously.

“Whilst we “ve since implemented the Unified Response Protocol and referral Pathway (URPRP ), the mobile application (DSVMCS) has been in the testing phase for the past year.”

Vivour-Adeniyi said, “The DSVCMS” digitalises the management of cases, end to end, across the relevant responder agencies. At the touch of a button, relevant responder agencies can input details of cases and also update the information on action taken. This information would be accessible to the entire ecosystem, increasing accountability and transparency.