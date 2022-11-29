Man charged with spending counterfeit money

Simeon Samson, a 43-year-old man from Ogun, was brought before an Ota Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on charges of using counterfeit money.

Samson, whose residence was not given, was accused of theft and using counterfeit money by the police.

Inspector E. O. Adaraloye, the prosecutor for the state, said that the defendant committed the crimes in question on November 1 at approximately 1:15 a.m. at the Triple 9 Hotel in Onipanu, Ota.

Adaraloye claimed that Adeosun Oluwatosin received counterfeit money from the defendant.

According to him, sections 249(D) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006, were broken.

But the defendant pled not guilty to the accusations.

Magistrate O. A. Adeyemi granted the defendant bail of N200,000 with one surety in the same amount.

Adeyemi stipulated that the surety must be a resident of Ogun State and provide proof of having paid taxes to the Ogun State Government.

The judge set the next court date for the case to December 19.