Muhammadu Buhari: Anarchists have lost; Nigeria has a brighter future

President Muhammadu Buhari told Nigerian residents on Saturday that those who tried to break Nigeria’s peace brutally had lost the war and that a better dawn awaited Nigeria in 2023 and beyond.

In his 2022 Christmas address, the president called the holiday special.

“It is my last Christmas message as president. Twenty-two weeks from now, this administration will hand over to another.”

“It is another opportunity to show the rest of the world that Nigeria is indeed ready to consolidate its democratic credentials, as has been noted in international circles.

“Let the peace and joy that pervade this period continue well into the new year up to the elections in February and beyond.

“I want to assure Nigerians that those who seek to violently disrupt the peace of our nation have lost the battle.

“Our country is blessed with a wealth of human and material resources. Let’s celebrate our blessings this season with the trust that a better dawn awaits Nigeria,” he urged.

Buhari wished all Nigerians a happy holiday and urged them to keep in the spirit of Christmas by offering each other real love, care, compassion, and empathy.

“I heartily rejoice with our Christian brothers and sisters on the occasion of this year’s Christmas.

“Many of us look forward to this festive season as a time to travel, share gifts, spend quality time with family and friends, attend special carols and events, and generally relive the good moments of the year.

“In whatever circumstance we find ourselves, Christmas is a period when we come together to rejoice and set aside our differences.

“We must never lose sight of the symbiotic relationship between Christmas and hope, between Jesus Christ and humility, and between Christianity and grace,” he said.

He argues that during this time of love, joy, and peace, privileged citizens should not forget to extend a hand to those who would otherwise want to celebrate but are unable to.

The president emphasised the need for all citizens to work together to ensure the country’s continued success.

The president reaffirmed the administration’s resolve to provide political and material support to local governments, the armed forces, institutions, and individuals working tirelessly to advance national peace, unity, stability, and progress.

“The advances we have made so far on the economic front, especially in infrastructure, food security, anti-corruption, security, energy sufficiency, among others, will need to be built upon,” he noted.

Similarly, Buhari asked Nigerians to exercise restraint and cast their ballots for candidates who would continue the positive trajectory set in motion by the current administration.

“This joyous season has coincided with the period of campaigns to usher in a new administration.

“I urge you to be circumspect and vote for those that will maintain the momentum we have created for the greater good of the country,” Buhari added.