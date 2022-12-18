Muhammadu Buhari back in Abuja after US-Africa leaders summit

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja, Nigeria, after spending a week in Washington, DC, for the US-Africa Leaders Summit.

On Sunday morning, Buhari arrived in Abuja on the presidential jet, which landed at the presidential terminal of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

In his opening remarks at the US-Africa Leaders Summit, Buhari reaffirmed the Federal Government’s intention to generate 30 gigawatts of electricity by 2030.

President Buhari boasted that Nigeria had created the continent’s first comprehensive Energy Transition Plan to address energy poverty and global warming.

Moreover, he asked for America’s help financing Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan, which he said would cost at least N10 billion yearly.

At the panel discussion on “Just Energy Transition,” President Buhari referenced recent research showing that implementing the Energy Transition Plan will cost $1.9 trillion between now and 2060, with an additional $410 billion needed over and above expenditure as usual.

According to his calculations, we’d need to put in an extra $10 billion each year to meet this new finance demand.

The President warned his fellow African leaders in his second address that unconstitutional regime change, terrorism, and the impacts of climate change on the continent might derail efforts to implement Agenda 2063.

However, in his speech titled “Partnering on Agenda 2063: A Peaceful and Secure Africa,” Buhari expressed optimism that these dangers would not derail the solidarity of purpose held by all member states.

Amidst a rise of hostilities across the continent, he urged African Union member states to implement inclusive governance, constitutionalism, and strengthening of mediation support and conflict prevention institutions.