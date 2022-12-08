N-Power: Why we invited ICPC for probe – ministry

The Federal Government has claimed that it has asked the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate possible instances of money laundering in connection with the N-Power Programme.

Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, stated on Wednesday that there have been some inconsistencies in the methods of payment used for N-Power recipients.

”The sharp practice was carried out by some personnel of the Payment Service Provider (PSP), hence the need to invite the anti-graft agency for a thorough probe.

“The matter was immediately referred to ICPC for investigation when we received information about some sharp practises by personnel of the Payment Service Provider involved in the payment processes of beneficiaries,” he said.

The permanent secretary confirmed that some people have been asked to come for interviews as part of the investigations. Still, he also said that the Federal Government would be transparent and accountable about the other National Social Investment Programmes and the ongoing N-Power.

He explained that the Ministry had collaborated with other government agencies, departments, and ministries, as well as civil society organisations, to conduct checks on compliance on a national scale.

While he urged the recipients to put forth their best effort at their Primary Duty Stations, he also assured them that they would continue to receive their regular government payments.

However, Sani-Gwarzo encouraged Nigerians to report any instances of programme irregularities.