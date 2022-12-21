NAHCON: 95,000 Hajj spots restored to Nigeria

Following a request from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has restored 95,000 Hajj spots for the 2023 Holy Pilgrimage.

This was announced on Wednesday in Abuja by Mousa Ubandawaki, assistant director of information and publications for NAHCON.

In accordance with previous years, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has allotted 95,000 places for the Nigerian trip in 2023.

“The hopes of many prospective Nigeria pilgrims to perform the 2023 Hajj may have been answered as the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has approved the pre-COVID-19 allocation NAHCON.

“The good news was announced by Bahauddeen Alwani, the Director-General in charge of Hajj Missions at the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, during a preparatory meeting for hajj via a video conference with the Chairman of NAHCON, Malam Zukrullah Hassan.

“Other guidelines released for the 2023 Hajj by the Ministry included the removal of age barrier or limit and cancellation of PCR Test for the Hajj,” Ubandawaki said.

He added that the Saudi Hajj Ministry had authorised the commission to negotiate with African non-Arab countries’ Mutawwiffs to determine the service packages offered to pilgrims.

He added, “The Ministry stated that henceforth, any payment to service providers must be through the e-track or e-wallet platforms as the Kingdom will not take responsibility for payment outside the two platforms.”

Hassan, Chairman of the NAHCON, responded by expressing his appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its prompt preparation and restoration of the country’s Hajj allocation.

He found it encouraging that the Kingdom, via the Ministry of Hajj, has helped revive the faith of so many would-be Nigerian pilgrims planning to make the journey to Mecca this year.

He also expressed gratitude to the Ministry for their unwavering assistance and assistance in serving Allah’s guests.

During these Mashair events, the panel’s chairman formally requested that the Ministry delegate feeding responsibility to the commission.

He claims that this will allow the commission to provide even better service to Nigerian Hajj pilgrims than in 2022.