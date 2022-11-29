NDLEA nabs drug kingpin, declares brother wanted

Onyeaghalachi Stephen Nwagwugwu, one of two brothers who supply large quantities of illicit drugs to the South-East and South-South regions of the country, has been apprehended by agents from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The NDLEA claims they had been looking for him for the past nine years.

Femi Babafemi, a spokesman for the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said that the suspect’s older brother, Eze Kaleb Stephen, is also wanted. He says the suspect narrowly escaped during the overnight operation in their two locations, Umuahia and Ntigha Okpuola communities in Isiala Ngwa North LGA of Abia State.

He stated, “Investigations showed the two notorious brothers began a career in the illicit drug business in the late 1990s, when they started as pocket dealers before establishing smoking joints/bunks in their community, Ntigha Okpuola, and grew to become barons, owning Hotels, Houses in choice areas of Abia, Rivers, and Imo State, with exotic cars.”

“The NDLEA has been on their trail since 2013 when they organised a mob attack on some of the agency’s operatives who attempted to apprehend them during a raid. At least one of the officers attacked then is still bedridden to date.

“The two drug lords equally own armed militia guarding their houses and drug stores, where they deal in various illicit substances like Cocaine, Heroin, Methamphetamine (Mpuru-miri) Loud/Arizona and all sorts.

“Fresh bid to bring the duo to book and end their criminal trade was launched four months ago, leading to a simultaneous raid operation on their locations on Saturday, 26th November 2022. While the younger brother, Onyeaghalachi, who lives in Umuahia, the Abia state capital, was successfully arrested, the elder brother, Eze, narrowly escaped when his Ntigha Okpuola community home was stormed by operatives backed by men of the Nigerian Army. During the operation, one of their militiamen, Eberechi Kingsley Monday, was also arrested.”

During the raid, the NDLEA found large quantities of cocaine and cannabis varieties. They also said they were able to seize three exotic automobiles from their homes and seal two hotels and one restaurant that were connected to them.

These hotels are Jahlove Hotel, Mbawsi, Isiala Ngwa North LGA; Noicyhl Luxury Hotel, Aba-Port-Harcourt expressway, Aba; and Royal Cruise Fast Food, Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway, Isiala Ngwa North LGA, all in Abia State.