Niger government announces rescue of seven Chinese hostages

Seven Chinese nationals who had been kidnapped in the Ajata-Aboki area of the Shiroro Local Government Area of the state have been freed, according to an announcement made by the government of Niger State.

The victims were kidnapped in June of 2022, and the Nigeria Airforce (NAF) successfully rescued them.

Hon. Emmanuel Bagna Umar, Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Services, stated on behalf of the government in Minna.

Reports of the NAF’s successful rescue of seven kidnapped Chinese nationals, he said, were met with “great pleasure.” The Governor of Niger State, His Excellency Abubakar Sani Bello, praised the 271 NAF Detachment’s leadership and troops for their bravery and hard work in a successful mission.

Under Air Marshal Oladayo Amao’s direction, the NAF has continued to achieve significant victories in its operations worldwide, including the successful rescue of these Chinese nationals in the Kampanin Doka and Gwaska regions of Birnin Gwari LGA, Kaduna State, among other places.

He added that the government of Niger, led by Governor Sani Bello, will keep working with the state’s security forces to guarantee the safety of its inhabitants.

Umar said, “Governor Bello felicitates with the victims, their families, friends, and acquaintances for their safe rescue and wishes them well.”