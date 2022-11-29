Nigeria approves 14-day paternity leave for civil servants

The Nigerian government has decided to grant male civil servants currently employed the opportunity to take paternity leave for 14 days if their partners have given birth.

In a circular, Folasade Yemi-Esan, the head of the Federation’s civil service, announced that the leave began on November 25, 2022.

She noted that the leave complies with the Public Service Rules, 2021 Edition requirements.

In addition, the government has authorised paternity leave for active-duty male officers whose wives are expecting a child. Male civil servants can only take leave once every two years and only for up to four kids. There will be a fourteen-day break in work schedules.

According to the memo, male officers are entitled to 14 days of paid leave after their families adopt a child younger than four months.

Yemi-Esan added that a report of the officer’s wife’s expected delivery date (EDD) or proof that the appropriate government bodies have approved the child’s adoption must accompany the request for such leave.