Nigeria begins digital assessment of workers

The federal government has completed preparations to monitor the performance of its employees digitally and has issued a call to its public servants to increase their productivity on the job.

This was announced by Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), yesterday in Abuja at a meeting of stakeholders on implementing a contemporary Performance Management System (PMS) in the federal public service.

She mentioned that an automated procedure would monitor progress from beginning to end.

Dr Yemi-Esan expressed sadness that the civil service had been labelled “redundant, ineffective, inefficient, and not meeting up to its standards” and argued that a new story was required to rectify the situation.

According to her, President Muhammadu Buhari’s latest Executive Order 012, signed in October, would ultimately propel the institutionalisation of PMS.

She pointed out that Kenya, which had started institutionalisation simultaneously with Nigeria, had made more significant progress.

According to Yemi-Esan, “the PMS is coming to replace the annual performance evaluation system,” and she has given the responsibility of driving the process to the permanent secretaries.

“This ensures that employee performance is linked to institutional goals and objectives.

“We must not fail to understand that the delivery of government’s policies is critically dependent on employees delivering on their various objectives.”